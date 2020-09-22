Ray J seems to have changed his mind about divorcing Princess Love (video)

Ray J appears to have pivoted from his resolute posture to dissolve his marriage to Princess Love.

The rapper, TV personality and businessman, disclosed to “The Real” that he’s had second thoughts and may enter into marriage counseling.

This comes one week after William Ray Norwood Jr., 39, filed for divorce without telling his wife. Much like Princess, who also filed for divorce from her husband before asking the judge to cancel the petition two months later, Ray J seems to have done an about-face.

He was initially dead-set against counseling. But after allowing the idea marinate in his mind and heart while he’s legally separated, Ray J says he might be open to the concept.

“I just felt like the counseling was more so a hustle and it wasn’t good … I felt like it would get one-sided,” he said on the show. “But, hey, maybe we do need counseling.”

Ray J, the brother of R&B singer Brandy, indicated he is now open to marriage counseling when he was asked by the hosts of “The Real.”

“Yeah, I would. I spent all weekend at the house with the kids, Princess, my mom and her friends. It was just a good vibe, it really was. I just have to fall back and go, damn, this is a really, really good thing,” he said.

“I would be up for it. I’d be up for whatever it is to make sure my kids have a strong foundation and have both their parents in their lives 24/7,” Ray said convincingly. “I don’t see myself splitting the time, it’s so tough to not be with your kids all of your time.”

Check out the Ray J segment on “The Real.”