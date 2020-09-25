Honey Pot CEO Beatrice Dixon tells RIDE Con viewers to prioritize self-care

Beatrice Dixon has made a name for herself by revolutionizing female care products.

This Atlanta based entrepreneur revealed her key to success and balance is self-care, as she served on the panel with Jessica Taylor, and Terra Wallace at RIDE Con 2020 as one of the “Winning Women, Working Wonders.”

Rolling out spoke with Beatrice, about her ability to work wonders and keep herself intact.

Beatrice revealed: “It’s about having that mental clarity and emotional intelligence about myself. I want that s—!”

Moreover, she clearly states that money is not worth it if she is not in a good place.

“If I’m not ok I’m taking a minute. It’s more important than money. I want to be well within my mind, body and soul.”

In addition, Terra explained the need to prioritize self-care as the president of an African American G board and its impact to her work and personal life.

“If you let your gas tank get all the way to E, it’s a good chance you will run out of gas. It’s only a matter of time until you feel the signs of being completely empty. So I really try to make sure I am tapped in with myself and with my team.”

Furthermore, Terra explains the simplicity of self-care and the need to prioritize it.

“Self-care for me is finding the small things that make me smile. I have to be very intentional with that.”

Equally important, Jessica clearly states that knowing when and how to say no is important and serves as a means of self-care.

“There is self-care in just being able to say ‘no’ with no explanation needed.”

By the same token, she explains how if you don’t help yourself first, you can’t help others.

“You can’t pour from an empty cup,” she says. “You’re no good to anyone if you’re always showing up empty.”

Beatrice, Jessica, and Terra gave RIDE Con viewers the message that prioritizing self-care plays an important role in achieving success and balance.