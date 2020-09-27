Future and Freewishes Foundation help senior citizens impacted by COVID-19

Future continues to find ways to give back during the global pandemic. The Atlanta-based rapper recently announced that his Freewishes Foundation has helped senior citizens impacted by COVID-19.

The Wellness on Wheels initiative is a delivery service that gives senior citizens bags containing first aid kits, masks, healthy snacks, essential items, and books on health and wellness. They also provide health services while delivering to seniors across the metro Atlanta area.

Future and the Freewishes Foundation began giving back in March 2020 when most of the nation experienced statewide lockdowns to help fight the pandemic.

His Mask-On initiative, furnished nearly 100,000 doctors, health care workers, patients, and families with masks and other personal protection equipment.

In July 2020, the foundation provided scholarships for incoming college freshmen. Known as the “I’m Still a Dreamer” scholarship, applicants had to have a minimum 3.0 grade point average, reside in Georgia, and be enrolled in an accredited college in the fall of 2020. The maximum scholarship award was $2,500.

In a statement to rolling out, Future said, “A lot has been going on in the world and in our communities. After speaking with a few of the senior adults they are feeling a little scared and somewhat isolated. I don’t want COVID-19 to stop our foundation’s commitment to their health and wellness. Through it all — life is good.”