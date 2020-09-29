LisaRaye has tense exchange with Da Brat on live show (video)

LisaRaye had a tense exchanged with her half-sister Da Brat on the popular “Cocktails With Queens” show over unresolved friction and a lack of communication between the two.

In the process, LisaRaye, aka LisaRaye McCoy, also unleashed a stream of profanities at the co-hosts of the Fox Soul interactive streaming show — Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson — when they attempted to intervene in the verbal squabbles between the star siblings.

LisaRaye, 53, was visibly shaken and reduced to tears when the three hosts surprised LisaRaye by bringing on her younger half-sister Da Brat, 46, to wish her a happy birthday. However, no one knew the underlying tensions that had been brewing for several months between LisaRaye and Da Brat, who share the same father. And the elder sister, LisaRaye, uncorked her temper at Da Brat for being secretive about her personal life.

Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris, officially came out as bisexual this summer and announced to the world she is engaged to her girlfriend Jesseca Dupart. However, Da Brat apparently did not share the news with LisaRaye who had to find out about Da Brat’s personal life through blogs.

“I just did not want to hear it from the blog,” LisaRaye said with an edge in her voice while pointing a finger at Da Brat during the virtual show. “I didn’t get to hear it from you. I had to see it from someplace else, so I’m hurt. That’s what I am.”

LisaRaye said she appreciated Da Brat celebrating her birthday, but she also made it clear that she was angered that her sister allegedly refused to return her calls for months.

As fans are aware, when LisaRaye is angry she speaks with blunt, unrestrained force. And she did so again on “Cocktails With Queens,” which aired Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. When the co-hosts tried to reel in the mushrooming tension, LisaRaye lost it.

“I don’t give a f— what y’all saying,” LisaRaye exclaimed before repeating it to the co-hosts. “I don’t give a f— what y’all saying. At all.

“Y’all don’t know s—. At all. She do,” LisaRaye added, pointing at Da Brat again.

There was a pregnant pause as Da Brat remained quiet and the co-hosts sat in stunned silence.

