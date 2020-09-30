Christian group raises $500K for alleged White terrorist Kyle Rittenhouse

A group of individuals who calls itself “Christian,” has decided to raise money for an alleged White terrorist.

On Sept. 29, the New York Post reported that a Christian fundraising site, GiveSendGo, has raised over $500,000 for Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense. At press time, $524,145 has been raised.

It would seem that true Christians would be against the acts that Rittenhouse is accused of committing and what was actually captured on video.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Rittenhouse, 17, drove from Illinois to Kenosha, armed with an assault rifle and entered an area where Black Lives Matter protesters gathered. Before the shooting, a video emerged of Rittenhouse speaking to police officers who offered him bottled water. They never checked his ID or checked to see if he held a gun license. It was later determined that Rittenhouse’s gun was illegal.

Moments later, Rittenhouse used the AR-15 to shoot someone in the head, as video captured him running away from the scene while on a cellphone saying, “I just killed someone.”

Protesters attempted to apprehend him, but he fired more rounds, killing another person, who he shot in the chest. He shot another person in the arm, and video showed that man missing a large portion of his bicep, bleeding profusely and screaming.

Another video captured Rittenhouse walking past police officers with his AR-15 before leaving the scene without being arrested.

He was eventually arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.