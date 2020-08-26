White man with assault rifle kills Black Lives Matter protestors in Kenosha

A White man holding an AR-15 assault rifle was caught on camera shooting and killing Black Lives Matter protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Aug. 26, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal.

Protestors were letting their voices be heard following the police shooting where a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in the back by a White officer.

On Aug. 25, a group of White men armed with assault rifles and other guns entered an area where Black Lives Matter protestors gathered.

A White man was captured on video carrying an AR-15, a long military assault rifle before the shooting video emerged of the man speaking to police officers who offered him bottled water.

Moments later, the armed man used the AR-15 to shoot someone in the head as video captured him running away from the scene while on a cell phone saying, “I just killed someone.”

Protestors attempted to apprehend the suspect, but he fired more rounds, killing another person who he shot in the chest. He shot another person in the arm and video showed that man missing a large piece of his bicep and bleeding profusely while screaming.

Another video captured the White gunman walking past police officers with his AR-15 before leaving the scene without being arrested.

Police are currently looking for the suspect.

Blake’s shooting was captured by a cellphone. After police responded to a domestic situation, police can be seen on the video speaking with Blake near an SUV. Witnesses told authorities that Blake was attempting to break up a fight between two women.

At some point during the conversation, Blake walked away as police officers grabbed his shirt and ordered him to the ground. Blake opened his car door and an officer, who has yet to be identified, fired seven shots in Blake’s direction.

Video of the shooting eventually went viral, leading to protests in Wisconsin and across the nation. The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.

View video of the shooting after the jump. Warning: Graphic Content