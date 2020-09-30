Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome a baby girl

Kevin Hart has become a father for the fourth time.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor and his wife Eniko welcomed daughter Kaori Mai into the world on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, the model has confirmed on Instagram.

She shared a post, which read: “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.”

She wrote alongside the graphic: “thankful • grateful • blessed

“a little bit of heaven sent down to earth..

“welcome to the world baby girl..

“we couldn’t love you more..

“Kaori Mai Hart 9.29.20”

The couple already has son Kenzo, 2, together, while Hart is also dad to Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, who he has with ex-wife Torrei.

Hart recently revealed he had been annoying his wife by constantly taking photos to document her pregnancy because he had nothing else to do while quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

