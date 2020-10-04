Wendy Williams ripped for shady congrats to Nicki Minaj’s newborn (video)

Wendy Williams is being swarmed by Nicki Minaj’s fanbase since the talk show host gave a back-handed congratulations to the rapper after she gave birth to her first child.

Minaj, 37, whose birth name is Onika Tanya Maraj, had her first baby with husband Kenneth Petty, 42, in Los Angeles on Sept. 30. Instead of showing Minaj love and moving onto the next subject, however, Williams said in the very next sentence that she doesn’t believe Minaj is a legend.

“Nicki had the baby yesterday. So congratulations to Nicki. She too is not a ‘legend.’ Not the way we think of status. And I feel bad for these girls but you know, Salt–N–Pepa never have to put out music. They paid their dues and they did their thing,” Williams said according to a clip of the show that was captured by The Shade Room.

Predictably, The Barbz came after Williams hard. Even Minaj’s contemporaries questioned Williams’ judgement. Rapper Nelly asked incredulously, “How is she not..??? Smh 🤦🏽‍♂️.”

Comedian Ryan Davis shared Nelly’s sentiments, saying: “I don’t understand the Nicki hate. If Nicki isn’t a legend, then no female rapper is. The list starts with her. You can’t deny what she has done.” And TV host Tanisha Thomas said Williams was messy for no reason. “The Queen knows who she is #periodt sis contributed greatly to the culture. And has made her mark and then some. Next time just say congratulations and go.

“It is time for Wendy to get off AIR, she’s too much!🙄🙄🙄,” one fan said on Instagram, as another quipped, “She basically begging the barbs to destroy her at this point.”

A third person asked “Why couldn’t she say congratulations and go?” And still another surmised that “Wendy for sure do coke after this comment 🙄.”

I know ms.roblox legs didn't comment on the QUEEN NICKI MINAJ???? pic.twitter.com/Wm24xKPzN0 — talksh1tgeth1t (@PurrRitsnuffin) October 3, 2020