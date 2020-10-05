Black man who was pro-police shot dead by White cop in Texas

An African American man in Texas, who publicly supported the police, was shot and killed by a White cop while reportedly trying to break up a fight.

Jonathan Price, 31, who publicly spoke in favor of law enforcement during the apex of the Black Lives Matter movement this summer, was unarmed and attempting to stop a couple from fighting in Wolfe City, Texas. The melee, which reportedly began in a Kwik Check gas station, spilled outside the store. Just then an officer had arrived on the scene. Price reportedly was shocked with a stun gun and then shot multiple times by a White cop, witnesses said according to KIRO7 new station.

The unidentified Wolfe City officer who shot Price has been placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers conduct an investigation.

An unarmed Black man in Texas was killed by police while he was breaking up a domestic abuse fight. This should be breaking news right now— but it’s not. Jonathan Price. Say his name. https://t.co/sHghGfzR31 — Rachel R. Gonzalez (@RachelRGonzalez) October 5, 2020

Wolfe City is a town of just over 50,000 residents about 70 miles north of Dallas.

Price’s family is distraught and demanding answers, KIRO7 reports. His mother, Marcella Louis, called him her baby.

“He had a good heart. He always tried to help others. I taught him that all through the years,” Louis said to the television station, calling her son “a hero.”

“They took my son from me,” the distraught mother added through sobs. “They took my baby.”

Price, who was a multisport star at Wylie public schools and employed with the city, was known for having a big heart and helping others — which, according to witnesses, led to his killing.

“Everybody loved Jonathan. Everybody,” his sister April Louis said. “Black, White, Mexican, it doesn’t matter. He loved everybody. Everybody loved him.”

Price, who was a fitness aficionado, gave a shoutout to law enforcement back in June on his Facebook page during the climax of the national uprising. The post was captured in a screenshot by Baller Alert. Read it below.