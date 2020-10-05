Kevin Hart and wife Eniko show off their newborn daughter (photo)

Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko showed off the couple’s newborn for their fans on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Eniko Hart, 36, posted the first photo of their days-old daughter, Kaori Mai Hart, for her 3.4 million followers on Instagram. The mother is cradling her daughter who is outfitted in white and wrapped in a blanket. She was born on Sept. 29.

Husband Kevin Hart, 41, shared his wife’s joy, posting in the comments section, “Has my heart already.”

Celeb pal Eudoxie Bridges, the wife of rap mogul Ludacris, cooed over the tyke, writing, “Aww so precious and I can’t wait to meet her. 😍😍.”

Singer Melissa Molinaro posted, “Ahhh she’s here!!! And straight perfection!! Congrats my love❤️.”

Kaori Hart is the second child born to parents Kevin and Eniko. The couple also shares son Kenzo (below), who was born in November 2017.

Kevin Hart has two other children — daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12 — from his marriage to former wife and comedienne Torrei Hart.