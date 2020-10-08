Meet 1st Black woman to join ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’

After 13 years, “The Real Housewives of New York City” is finally getting its first Black female cast member.

Ebony K. Williams comes to the popular Bravo TV show franchise loaded with experience, swag and expertise performing under the hot lights.

Williams, 37, is currently the host and executive producer of “Revolt Black News,” and her portfolio includes hosting duties for Fox Sports, Fox News Channel, NBA 2K and more. The North Carolina native received her postgraduate degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and went into family and civil litigation before clerking for Louisiana’s secretary of state and the state’s attorney general. She is also the author of the 2017 book, Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance and Success, which encourages women to embrace their beauty as a source of empowerment.

She comes to the New York City franchise at a time when producers wanted to diversify the cast, which films in a mega-metropolis of 18 million people that is 26 percent Black.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women,” Williams shared in a statement obtained by People magazine. “I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

The normally private TV host and lawyer is ready to show how dynamic Black women are instead of the narrow prism through which they are often viewed by the mainstream media and movies.

“This franchise historically has not had a Black lens, and now it will for the first time in 13 years,” Williams said. “I’m beyond. I’m thrilled. I’m honored. It is my great hope that my presence on this show will just do it justice. Do Black women justice. Do our culture justice. I can only hope to touch on the magic that are Black women.”