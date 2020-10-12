Busta Rhymes teases new album featuring the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard
Busta Rhymes has shared details of his upcoming album, which features an unreleased track with the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
The hip-hop legend will unleash Extinction Event Level 2: The Wrath of God on Oct. 30, 2020.
The rapper — whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr. — posted a video message to fans on Twitter and also shared a preview of the unreleased track featuring the former Wu-Tang Clan member.
He said: “I’m in such a good mood I feel like sharing some s— with ya’ll. F— with me real quick.”
THE PROPHECY WILL BE FULFILLED ON 10.30.20 👀👀👀👀#ELE2THEWRATHOFGOD #ELE2 👀👀
PREORDER NOW‼️‼️ https://t.co/LfpxgE081p
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/FOg7HoSVNh
— Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) October 8, 2020
So far, Busta has released the tracks “The Don & The Boss” with Vybz Kartel and “YUUUU” featuring Anderson .Paak from the long-awaited record.
Extinction Event Level 2: The Wrath of God is a companion album to 1998’s Extinction Level Event: The Final Front.
The “Break Ya Neck” rapper — whose last studio album was 2012’s Year of The Dragon — revealed he had finished work on the LP two years ago.
He said: “Now that the album is done, I’m in a space where I don’t want to do nothing conventional anymore.
“So there’s so many things that I’m putting together to surround the album when it’s time to roll it out, campaign-wise. I’m just trying to create new groundbreaking moments that will allow the way albums are released again to be exciting in the way that they used to be.”