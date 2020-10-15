Kamala Harris revealed that she noticed fly on Mike Pence’s hair

The policies discussed in the first and only vice presidential debate were largely overshadowed by an insect. During the latter moments of the debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, a fly landed on Pence’s hair.

The fly immediately diverted attention from the actual debate, as thousands of people on social media created memes to poke fun at Pence. Of course, “Saturday Night Live” decided to lampoon the moment during its telecast on Oct. 10. The Biden campaign even trolled Pence by selling fly swatters on its website.

Harris remained silent on the incident and focused more on projecting how she and Joe Biden would bring change to America.

However, Harris finally broke her silence during an interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC on Oct. 14.

“I would kick myself if I didn’t just ask you … if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence’s head at the time during the debate. We could see it at home. Could you see it sitting next to him?” Maddow asked.

Harris smiled and paused for a few seconds before nodding her head to reveal that she noticed the fly on his head.

“Did you have feelings about, did you have the instinct to [alert] him,” Maddow asked as Harris continued to smile.

Harris decided to end the conversation by saying, “I think it’s important that we kind of find a way all of us to move on and, you know, kind of fly away from this subject.”

On the other hand, Harris would like for voters to fly to the polls as the Nov. 3 election day nears.