The ELC celebrates Black business professionals during virtual gala on Oct. 15

The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent membership organization of Black CEOs, C-Suite and senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, is hosting their 2020 ELC Virtual Gala on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:00pm ET to celebrate Black business excellence and the next generation of Black leaders.

It’s through mentorship, education and leadership training at the college level, and then at the mid-level manager level, that the ELC is ensuring a path to the C-suite for Black professionals. Crystal Ashby, interim president and CEO of the ELC, spoke to the importance of pivoting to a virtual gala for 2020.

“The combination of COVID-19, racial and social injustice and economic downturn forced The ELC to pivot to ensure that our mission to develop the pipeline of the next generation of Black executives remains our North Star. Going virtual for our annual Gala was vital to ensure we continue to celebrate Black business excellence and our future.”

Ashby is both inspired and hopeful that the virtual gala engages more people to continue to support their mission of continuing to develop the pipeline for the next generation of Black executives.

“This year’s theme – Now is Our Time: Bold Moves. Courage. Resilience. – speaks to uplifting the intersection of business, community and impact. During this inspiring evening, we will honor 81 ELC Scholars, our largest class of Black college student scholars ever, and the companies that support their futures. Filled with celebratory music performances, our hope for the virtual Gala is to engage even more people to support our mission,” Ashby continued.

More than 2,000 guests, including many of corporate America’s leading CEOs and senior executives, thought leaders and politicos, join ELC members to honor individuals and corporations for their support of diversity, inclusion and achievement in business. The ELC is paying tribute to their honorees, scholarship winners and the legacy of their 19 visionary founders by celebrating significant accomplishments and pledging their commitment to develop future global Black leaders.

The ELC will honor 81 ELC scholars, the organization’s largest class of Black college scholarship recipients, and the companies that support their futures. The 2020 Achievement Award is being awarded to Herman E. Bulls, Vice Chair, Americas, JLL and the 2020 Corporate Award is being awarded to Walmart, and will be accepted by Doug McMillon, president and CEO.

The gala’s musical performances will have a stellar lineup as well:

16-Time GRAMMY Award winner Kirk Franklin,

5-Time GRAMMY Award winning gospel female group The Clark Sisters,

GRAMMY Award winning gospel singer Kierra Sheard,

GRAMMY nominated gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds,

GRAMMY nominated musician and TV personality Jon Batiste and

legendary hip hop icon Doug E. Fresh are all set to perform.

The gala will also be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier.

To register for the gala visit www.elcgala2020.com and use the code ELCGALA. Follow the conversation @elcinfo on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT THE ELC: The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. An independent non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1986, The ELC is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.