Steph Curry defends wife Ayesha after some say she looks White

Ayesha Curry nearly broke the internet on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, when she decided to debut a new look.

The wife of NBA star Steph Curry posted a photo on Instagram wearing a blonde wig with the caption, “Mom goes blonde (temporarily).” The post was viewed nearly 2.5 million times in 15 hours.

But while Ayesha received thousands of heart-eyes emojis from her followers, she also faced backlash from some who claimed that she looked like a White woman.

Y’all made Ayesha Curry get fillers now she look like a white woman… pic.twitter.com/Wsyj4NAPq6 — Phylicia Rashad Jr. (@ILoveJameson30) October 19, 2020

Ayesha Curry goes blonde and uses an IG filter and all of a sudden she wants to be white? Please…clock into your jobs. — hot girl zo (@zxsmithh) October 19, 2020

Following the backlash, Steph used his social media platform to tell his wife to ignore the haters and that she will always be beautiful in his eyes.

“You beautiful baby,” he wrote. “And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo. P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping.”

In response, Ayesha wrote, “Whyyyyyy are you like this?! I can’t. Whyyyyy.”

Steph and Ayesha Curry are one of the most notable couples in sports. The two are founders of the Eat. Learn. Play Foundation, which seeks to improve the lives of kids and families in the Bay Area.