Tia Mowry and her husband schedule ‘sex dates’

According to Tia Mowry, she and her husband Cory Hardrict schedule “sex dates.”

The 42-year-old actress, who has been married to actor Cory Hardrict since 2008, has admitted that because of their busy lives, they’ve taken to scheduling so-called sex dates to ensure it’s “not neglected.”

Tia made the confession during an appearance on iHeartRadio’s “What to Expect” podcast after host Heidi Murkoff discussed intimate details of her own relationship.

Heidi said: “We had sex dates. We had to have sex once a week. That was the rule in our house because otherwise, we wouldn’t get around to it.”

In response, Tia admitted to doing the same thing.

The actress initially thought the concept was weird, but over time she’s come to see the logic behind it.

According to People, Tia said: “Heidi, this is the first time where I’m admitting it: we do too … And when I was younger and when I would hear that, I’d be like, ‘Why do you have to do that?’

“But like you said, you do, especially with kids and with work and all that. You have to make sure that it’s not neglected in any kind of way.”

Tia also revealed she made a conscious effort to have fun and try new things before she became a mother for the first time.

The actress shared: “This woman had told me, ‘Tia, make sure you do everything that you want to do. Even when it comes to having fun.’

“I was such a good girl, with ‘Sister, Sister’; I rarely got drunk and I was like, ‘Let me see what it feels like, just to get drunk.'”