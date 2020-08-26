Tia Mowry-Hardrict flaunts 68-pound weight loss after giving birth (photo)

Actress Tia Mowry-Hardrict proudly and defiantly displayed her svelte post-baby body and remarkable weight loss after being fat-shamed during and after her second pregnancy.

“The Game” star, 42, who is the twin sister of former co-host of “The Real” Tamera Mowry-Housley, proclaimed to her 7 million Instagram fans that she lost almost 70 pounds since delivering her second child, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, in 2018. Contrary to the likes of Beyoncé and reality star Toya Johnson, Mowry-Hardrict felt no compunction to expedite her weight loss with a quick “snap-back” program.

As Mowry-Hardrict boasted on IG, she did it her way.

Mowry-Hardrict’s stance is a bit defiant after being showered with negativity for her considerable weight gain during her pregnancy and lack of urgency to shed the excess pounds after childbirth. She sharply admonished her critics to cease hating on women for their weight gain while bringing new lives into the world.

“I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy,” she penned on IG in 2019. “Why do we do this to each other? Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all me and I want you to love all of you too.”

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa championed Mowry-Hardrict on IG, posting, “Great job, mama!”

WNBA legend Candace Parker added: “It’s weird as a kid I loved your show because it was dope and it was cool to see someone that looked like me on tv. But I picked a GREAT role model off set and in real life. Proud of you Tia ❤️❤️ you keep me inspired.”