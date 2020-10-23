 Skip to content

Saweetie causes stir after saying men should buy their women Birkin bags

By A.R. Shaw | October 23, 2020 |

Saweetie at Target Center (photo credit: Nagashia Jackson)

Rapper Saweetie is causing a stir after calling out men who can’t buy expensive gifts for their significant others. On Oct. 23, Saweetie shared her message during an Instagram Live.

“And if he not getting you a Birkin, and if he not paying for your bills, then throw that [man] back to the streets. Okay?” Quavo, Saweetie’s boyfriend, walked up to the camera and ended the video.

Birkin bags can start at a retail price of $11,000 and have also sold for as high as $2.9 million, according to Business Insider. It’s also a bag that’s hard to obtain because buyers usually have to develop a business relationship with Hermes (the French manufacturer that develops Birkin bags) before having the potential to buy the bag retail. As a result, the average man earning less than six figures could have difficulties obtaining the bag for his lover.

Saweetie’s challenges caused a major discussion on social media on what should be given to show affection or love.



