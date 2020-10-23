Saweetie causes stir after saying men should buy their women Birkin bags

Rapper Saweetie is causing a stir after calling out men who can’t buy expensive gifts for their significant others. On Oct. 23, Saweetie shared her message during an Instagram Live.

“And if he not getting you a Birkin, and if he not paying for your bills, then throw that [man] back to the streets. Okay?” Quavo, Saweetie’s boyfriend, walked up to the camera and ended the video.

Birkin bags can start at a retail price of $11,000 and have also sold for as high as $2.9 million, according to Business Insider. It’s also a bag that’s hard to obtain because buyers usually have to develop a business relationship with Hermes (the French manufacturer that develops Birkin bags) before having the potential to buy the bag retail. As a result, the average man earning less than six figures could have difficulties obtaining the bag for his lover.

Saweetie’s challenges caused a major discussion on social media on what should be given to show affection or love.

I’d rather pay off her student loans than spend $20k+ on a Birkin bag. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) October 23, 2020

Sometimes I feel this pressure to date rich men who buy Birkin bags and fly u out and etc… then I remember my experiences with these men. The lifestyle often comes with a heavy price that I’m not willing to pay. — Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) October 23, 2020

Why are we discussing buying Birkin’s when none of us can afford it? pic.twitter.com/7hlXV4jGen — Ḱαγℓα (@kay_deniseee) October 23, 2020

Birkin this Birkin that. Bae you getting a Telfar. — #ENDSARS 🇳🇬 (@KingSeun3) October 23, 2020

I think the Birkin conversation is funny because everyone assumes this is an easily obtainable item and it’s NOT. a lot of y’all fave girlies got fake Birkin. — …. (@DaeLouiseBeauty) October 23, 2020