Young Buck jailed after his girlfriend allegedly shot at him

Young Buck has been arrested following reports that his girlfriend fired shots at him. On Oct. 23, it was reported that Young Buck, whose real name is David Brown, was arrested in Sumner County, Tennessee, according to WKRN.

Young Buck was charged with domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000, and unlawful possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $60,000.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, the Nashville-based rapper was involved in a domestic dispute.

Young Buck and his girlfriend, Lucresia Neil, were in Hendersonville, Tennessee, when the incident occurred.

Neil allegedly fired a gunshot at the rapper during an altercation. She eventually was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

After the report went viral, 50 Cent, Young Buck’s former label boss at G-Unit, threw a jab at him on social media. 50 Cent posted a video of a man being shot at by a woman and added the statement, “Better stop playing with them boys, on Ig Buck she wants your password. LOL.”

Young Buck fired back at 50 Cent on social media by posting, “Somebody tell this b— a– n—- 50cent Finish Dat Bowl of #FruitSteroids and wrap ya Monthly Police Report Up …. C.I #ConfidentialInformant Face A–…. CURTIS…it’s me BUCK….don’t ever forget I Know U….and I Ain’t Got Started Yet.”