Dwight Howard’s son says his father ‘ain’t a real dad’

Dwight Howard did not have much time to bask in NBA championship glory with the Los Angeles Lakers before two mothers of his children and one of his sons put him on blast for allegedly being a deadbeat dad.

Two weeks after the Lakers tied the NBA record with their 17th title banner with a 4-2 win over the Miami Heat on Oct. 11, 2020, Howard’s son Braylon Howard, 13, posted a damning message about Howard being an absentee father, according to Hot New Hip Hop and Madamenoire.

Braylon Howard reposted an Instagram message from one of the mothers of Howard’s children, Christine Vest, and added this scathing assessment of his father:

Braylon Howard and Vest’s message above come about one week after the first mother of Howard’s children, Royce Reed, read Howard the riot act and posted it for her 240,000 IG followers to read. She claimed that, despite being in the Orlando, Florida, bubble for three months, he failed to visit, text or call his son who already lives in the city.

Howard is reported to have at least five children with five different women, and at least two of them are very unhappy with Howard’s parental performance so far. Around the same time that Reed posted her above message, Vest also fired shots at Howard.

Howard, 34, who confirmed on his IG page that he is engaged to Te’a Cooper, 23, of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, has yet to publicly respond to these latest verbal darts from the two mothers of his children nor son Braylon Edwards.