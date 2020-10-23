Shaq called a ‘hater’ for dissing Dwight Howard for NBA Finals celebration

The ongoing rivalry between Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard continues. On Oct. 23, O’Neal called out Howard during an episode of his podcast, “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

O’Neal, without naming anyone specific, went after a player for celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers championship by posting several photos and videos on Instagram.

“You know what I don’t like as a player? It’s a lot of (Lakers) players on their little Instagram bragging like they were the reasons they got the championship,” O’Neal said. “I ain’t gon’ say no names. I know you know who I’m talking about. Stop it. Frontrunner. Bandwagon jumper. Stop it. Post one pic and sit your a— down.”

O’Neal’s co-hosts alluded to Howard being the person he was taking aim at.

Following the Lakers’ defeat over the Miami Heat, Howard posted images of himself celebrating and telling his followers to never give up on their dreams.

For years, O’Neal and Howard have taken subtle shots at each other through the media.

View reactions below:

