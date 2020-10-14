Royce Reed slams NBA champ Dwight Howard as a deadbeat dad

Former reality TV star Royce Reed went volcanic on Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard shortly after he and the team won the 2020 NBA championship on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Reed, a former star on “Basketball Wives,” put Howard on full furnace blasts because she claims the baller refused to call or text or visit their son, Braylon Howard, for several months, despite the fact he was in the same city. The NBA centralized operations at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to finish out the season. It is also where Reed and their son call home.

It was crushing to their son, Braylon Howard, that there was allegedly no communication between the father and son during the entire time he was playing and living in “the bubble,” Reed claims.

Reed says she was already heartbroken for her son over the matter. But when Howard posted celebratory photos of the locker room after the team won the NBA Finals, it pushed Reed over the edge.

“Y’all better stop praising ppl based off a screenshot of their lives on tv and Instagram posts. Better yet… imagine having to text a 3rd party to try and find out if this person plans on seeing their 2 kids that live here and that they haven’t seen since July or SPOKEN to since August,” Reed said.

“Then imagine your child crying wondering why his own father is in the same city but won’t call, text, visit or send a note by pigeon,” Reed captioned the scorching Instagram post. “Imagine your child wanting to change his name. Imagine your child feeling like he’s not worth it and he’s unloved no matter how much he tries to force it.”

