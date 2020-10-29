Ayesha Curry rocking natural Bantu knots after blonde-hair disaster (photos)

Ayesha Curry will flip the script on her fans in a minute. The multifaceted magazine maven keeps pop culture fans off balance with every twist of her tresses and exchange of platinum wigs.

The 31-year-old wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry is debuting braided Bantu knots for the holiday season in the second issue of Sweet July magazine that she founded.

“I knew right off the bat that I wanted bantu knots,” Curry told InStyle. “I’ve been loving my braids, rocking my braids, but for the photos we’ve seen this before. I just wanted to do something special with them, but I didn’t want to take them out — that’s why I thought ‘let’s just do bantu knots!'”

Curry’s current coif choice comes on the heels of the dust storm she created when she flossed her platinum blonde wig a week ago. The bestselling author, culinary connoisseur and TV personality, was admittedly taken aback from the blowback.

“The simple truth is that I was in Canada with my best friend, who is the queen of wearing different colored wigs,” she shares. “She was like ‘No, I’m not letting you do what you do every single day. You’re either doing blonde or you’re doing pink.’ So that’s literally how it happened.”

The mother of three told Instyle she wanted folks to look at the bright side of the pandemic by focusing on minimalism, but maintaining that fashion swag.

“I still wanted to find a way to bring that holiday vibe,” she says. “[But] the reason why there’s no food on the table is because it’s a reflection of the times we’re living in right now and just the fact that we are having to scale things back significantly and make things simpler.”