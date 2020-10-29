Ice Cube turned down talk with Kamala Harris as not ‘productive’

Ice Cube has become a contortionist of sorts with the many ways people have gotten him twisted over this convoluted controversy of allegedly supporting the current presidential administration.

Die-hard Cube fans were (and perhaps still are) in their feelings when it was discovered that the former NWA rap icon and Friday movie franchise creator was floating his “Contract With Black America” across the White House desk.

Moreover, the president left Cube to twist in the wind like a hotdog rapper when it created the narrative that Cube, 51, only wanted to work with POTUS and not Joe Biden, which turned out not to be true.

Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, said he tried to work with both parties, but told “Fox Soul” that he turned down the opportunity to speak with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris for specific reasons.

“Kamala Harris’ folks reached out to you and wanted you to be on this Zoom call because they thought your voice was important. Why did you choose to not participate in that?” Fox Soul cohost Claudia Jordan asked.

“We had spent a lot of people’s time putting the ‘Contract With Black America’ together, and I just thought that getting on a Zoom call with 12 other entertainers all shooting what they believe needs to be done, to me wasn’t going to be productive,” Ice Cube said.

The Barbershop franchise filmmaker added that his lawyer “has a connection with Kamala Harris, and I was promised a call that I never received. So that’s why I didn’t feel like I wanted to be on that Zoom call.”

Listen to Cube explain his stance below: