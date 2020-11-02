Common says he and Tiffany Haddish are ‘wonderful’ despite breakup rumors

Rap dignitary Common heaped effusive praise on his actress girlfriend Tiffany Haddish, just days after rumors circulated that they may have broken up.

During the final week of October 2020, multiple media outlets including The Jasmine Brand and Love B. Scott reported that the 48-year-old rapper had stopped following the Girls Trip star on Instagram. In modern times, that typically signifies that there is trouble in paradise.

Common made it unequivocally clear, however, that the power couple is going strong during an interview on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on SiriusXM’s “The Karen Hunter Show,” according to “Page Six.”

“We’re doing wonderful. She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for Black women. I’m learning. You know what I mean?” Common said.

Common, who is a star on the hit show “The Chi,” said he admires Haddish’s valor to look out for other Blacks when she’s working.

“She takes it like the law. She’ll be like, ‘If there ain’t no Black people on the set, or no Black people working on this, then I’m not going to do it. Or, why can’t we go to these Black makeup women?’ And I think it takes that type of courage and mouthpiece and rawness to get the equanimity that we’ve been looking for,” Common said. “Especially within the Hollywood structure, sometimes you have to shake them up and say, ‘Hey, y’all, this is what it has to be.’ ”

On top of all of that, Common made it known that Haddish also is a lot of fun to be around, which is how the comedienne came to fame in the first place.

“She’s also fun. She’s fun. And ultimately…the one thing that I’ll say about anyone I’ve dated that you named, I like good-hearted people, and Tiffany has a good heart at the end of the day.”