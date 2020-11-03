Beyoncé offers last minute pledge of support for Biden-Harris (video)

Queen Bey has spoken and the left-wing is sure enough hoping her powerful voice is enough to sway votes in the direction of the Biden-Harris campaign, which she openly pledged support for via Instagram on Monday, Nov. 2.

The Houston-born songstress can be seen in the video clip (below) tipping her hat with a Biden-Harris mask covering her face from the nose down. She also sports a hat with an official “I Voted” sticker on it.

The support comes as a bit of a surprise given she and husband Jay Z have done little in the way of campaigning for either candidate for the 2020 US presidential election.

The award-winning siren inserted the caption, “Come thru, Texas! #VOTE 😘,” clearly hoping her not so subtle endorsement will help turn the republican dominant state that has historically won year after year.

Biden and Harris have high hopes to turn Georgia, Florida and a number of other states that are typically reserved for the republican party.