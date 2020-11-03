Kanye West shows ballot where he casts just 1 vote … for himself (photos)

Controversial rapper Kanye West admits that he has just voted for the first time on Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020, and the “Flashing Lights” emcee documented the experience for his 30 million Twitter followers.

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust…me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

More than 118,000 people have liked the next photo Kanye, 43, posted on Tuesday mid-afternoon. However, many of them noticed that the College Dropout rapper-turned-politician, left the entire ballot empty, except where he wrote himself on the sheet. And then Ye turned the otherwise blank sheet in.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Afterward, Kanye showed off to his fanbase that he finally voted at age 43 by posing in his florescent blue hoodie, black mask and flossing the sticker on his right pectoral as receipt that he completed the process.

Many of Kanye’s followers and observers, however, were rather perplexed and amused that the rapper left the rest of the ballot empty except to write himself in on the ballot.

And you left everything else empty??💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/SHQMwJjR6u — Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) November 3, 2020

Love how Kanye’s first vote was for him self — Jonas . ✨🥑 (@JonasLikesMusic) November 3, 2020

Kanye voting for himself is the most Kanye thing I’ve seen lmaoooo — ARI (@MC_MEMiSHi) November 3, 2020

Kanye only voted for himself and left the rest of the ballot empty. Okay. pic.twitter.com/GrrfoiH8b9 — MARCUS J. CAREY 🏴‍☠️ 🇳🇬 🇺🇸 (@marcusjcarey) November 3, 2020

Kanye's first vote in his life was for himself. Ironic, don't you think? — 🌊🇺🇸 TODAY IS ELECTION DAY! PLEASE VOTE!!! 🗳🌊 (@corkerina) November 3, 2020