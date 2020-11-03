 Skip to content

Kanye West shows ballot where he casts just 1 vote … for himself (photos)

By Terry Shropshire | November 3, 2020 |

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian-West (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Controversial rapper Kanye West admits that he has just voted for the first time on Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020, and the “Flashing Lights” emcee documented the experience for his 30 million Twitter followers.

More than 118,000 people have liked the next photo Kanye, 43, posted on Tuesday mid-afternoon. However, many of them noticed that the College Dropout rapper-turned-politician, left the entire ballot empty, except where he wrote himself on the sheet. And then Ye turned the otherwise blank sheet in.

 

Afterward, Kanye showed off to his fanbase that he finally voted at age 43 by posing in his florescent blue hoodie, black mask and flossing the sticker on his right pectoral as receipt that he completed the process.

Many of Kanye’s followers and observers, however, were rather perplexed and amused that the rapper left the rest of the ballot empty except to write himself in on the ballot.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



