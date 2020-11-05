DaBaby said ‘death don’t phase me at all’ after brother’s suicide

DaBaby sent up a prayer to God to watch over his family during their time of bereavement over the death of his brother, but also added, “death don’t phase me at all.”

The Charlotte-raised rapper, born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is mourning the passing of his older brother, Glenn Johnson, who apparently took his own life with a handgun on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2020, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told the Charlotte Observer.

Tuesday night, DaBaby, 28, left this simple message as the shock began to settle in:

Damn bruh 💔 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 4, 2020

On Wednesday, DaBaby penned “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER” on his Instagram bio for the late father of three children. And on Thursday, DaBaby produced this deep message on his Twitter account.

Death don’t phase me at all,

watching my family suffer does. GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t Amen. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 5, 2020

Earlier, DaBaby implored his fans to stay connected to their loved ones and check on them periodically, even if it’s just a phone call.

“Good morning, check on your people,” he said on Twitter. “Somebody probably just want to you call and say ‘wassup bruh, you straight?’ Do that.”