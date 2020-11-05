Ice Cube rejects backlash from Black critics for working with president

Ice Cube is clearly irked by the ferocity of the backlash from the Black community after it was learned he tried to work with the president prior to the election.

The 51-year old rapper and filmmaker, who produced and starred in two hit franchise movies with Friday and Barbershop, went off on his Black critics on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, as he kept getting hit with the shrapnel of Black discontentment.

“Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and N– are mad at me? [laughing emojis]…have a nice life,” Cube said on Twitter.

Cube said he took his “Contract With Black America” to both political parties, but said Joe Biden told him he will discuss it after the election. The president formulated his own “Platinum Plan” and had his administration claim publicly that Cube supported the incumbent.

Television news personality Roland Martin, who studied POTUS’ “Platinum Plan,” quickly responded to Cube’s diatribe by saying he “got played.”

“The only problem @icecube is that you didn’t get Trump to put $500 billion of capital in Black communities. It’s a lie. It’s ONE LINE on the cover sheet of his so-called Platinum Plan. No specifics. NOTHING. Bruh, you got played,” Martin responded on Twitter.

Martin continued with his verbal takedown of Cube: “Come on @icecube, you at least gotta give Black folks enough credit to know that we know when we are getting played. All Jared and Trump wanted was to be able to say you co-signed the plan. They got exactly what they wanted. What did we get? A one sheet plan of nothing.”