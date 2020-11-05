 Skip to content

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown‘s characters are mimicking life in a real way in the new season of “This Is Us.” Season five of the hit drama series kicked off Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, with a two-hour premiere. After the broadcast, Watson and Brown sat down with rolling out and other journalists to discuss the emotionally heavy scenes. Catch “This Is Us” Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on NBC.

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown preview season 5 of ‘This Is Us’

November 5, 2020

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.