When will the buffoonery end? While we deal with anxiety from awaiting the 2020 Presidential election results and anxiously anticipate the increase in COVID-19 cases, some Black people manage not to keep their eye on the game. As the world witnessed, Kanye West made a failed attempt to become the next president. Interestingly enough, he squeezed approximately 60,000 votes across 12 states. In Tennesee, he managed to garner 10,188 votes. These clueless voters left me speechless, but the fiasco of West proudly displaying the infamous red hat bearing the slogan “Make America Great Again” was the icing on the cake.

It continues to amaze me how celebrities with no political experience become the spokespersons for Black America. In the final quarter of the game, Ice Cube and Lil Wayne shared their visions for the African American community with political figureheads that will sell their souls for the Black vote. Hence, the motivation to entertain Black rappers.

The slogan “Rappers for Trump” is ludicrous. From the shadows, rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube shared with the current president and those in the Joe Biden camp how America should deal with racial inequality. The proposed Platinum Plan includes prosecuting Ku Klux Klan and Antifa as terrorist organizations and efforts to boost the Black economy. No. 45 threw in making Juneteeth a national holiday. Ice Cube stated in his interview with Chris Cuomo of CNN, “I’m not playing no more of these political games….” Malcolm X said it best in his 1964 speech, “I’m not going to sit at your table and watch you eat, with nothing on my plate, and call myself a diner. Sitting at the table doesn’t make you a diner unless you eat some of what’s on that plate.”

Are you eating what’s served?

