Kanye West is fixated on dating White women

“When he get on, he’ll leave your a– for a White girl” was a lyric from Ye West that was taken literally as we’ve watched him continuously date and even marry women of other races. Nicki Minaj even questioned his logic in a previous tweet sharing her sentiments about this lyric not being a joke but a truth that West is living.

“I’m so tired of Black women feeling that when our men get rich, they’re going to leave them for a woman of a different race.” Minaj shared in a tweet.

West recently divorced his White wife Kim Kardashian, and jumped into an entanglement with model Julia Fox, also White. He’s been seen at appearances with these women and has no shame in contributing to this marital hierarchy created in our society. When Black men continue to praise and adorn every White woman but look down on every Black woman when they reach a certain financial status, it continues to lower our value.

Being in a relationship with a woman of the same race shows who you are loyal to, and West’s public sentiments don’t line up with his love interests. He’s known for being outspoken about Black equality, saying George Bush doesn’t care about Black people or shading Taylor Swift when Beyoncé deserved the Best Video VMA. Still, his love life does not match his words.

This man admitted to being told by his late mother never to bring a White girl home when he was 8 years old. He shared this statement during a SHOWstudio interview in 2015 when he tried to combat the backlash for marrying Kardashian and having a biracial daughter. “I think that other races are attracted to each other and always have been…but I was taught to never, you know, bring a White girl home when I was, you know, eight years old. But I liked White girls. I like Black girls too, but I also like White girls. … It was such a taboo.”

There’s nothing taboo about our culture. Black people set the standard of uniqueness, originality and influence. Sharing your life with someone who has little to no contribution to those things says much about what West stands for. Being with a Black woman may be the saving grace for the rapper. Only time will tell.