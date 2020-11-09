Lil Nas X releases teaser trailer for new single ‘Holiday’ (video)

Lil Nas X is set to release his new single “Holiday” this week.

The “Old Town Road” rapper‘s Yuletide song was teased in a festive trailer aired during an NFL game on Sunday night, Nov. 8, 2020.

The 21-year-old star appeared in the Western-themed time-traveling promo, in which he witnessed Santa get kicked out of a saloon for being too drunk.

Nas then proceeds to take Santa’s hat, which has a label with “Santa Nas X You are the new Santa” emblazoned across it.

He then turns into a reindeer before he transforms into Santa and flies off in a sleigh.

The promo even featured a cameo from Michael J. Fox, who quips: “Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020.”

“Holiday” is released on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

The single announcement comes after Nas appeared to tease some of the song titles from his upcoming debut album.

In September, the music star posted a piece of paper on his Instagram Stories with the song titles “Call Me By Your Name,” “One Of Me,” “Titanic” and “Don’t Want It” visible and others covered up with white correction fluid.

While he had tweeted that he’s “gonna start back releasing music soon the old town road money running out.”

