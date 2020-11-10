Psychologist Sherry Blake suggests 3 things to give up to live a healthier life

Sherry Blake, Ph.D., is one of the most highly sought-after experts in the area of mental health in the country. She’s a licensed clinical psychologist with more than 30 years and over 100,000 hours of direct and indirect service. She works with everyone from top celebrities in the entertainment, news and sports arenas to everyday people.

Known as the therapist for WE tv’s longest-standing African American family reality series “Braxton Family Values,” she has appeared as a guest expert on countless other shows, including “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “T.I. & Tiny Family Hustle,” “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” CNN, MSNBC, HLN and rolling out’s Health IQ, powered by AARP.

Rolling out recently sat down with Dr. Sherry, as she is known, to understand her dedication and desire to continue to work in the health industry.

How did you choose to work in the health field?

Growing up, I saw a huge racial discrepancy in health care, economics and education. I wanted to make an impact and difference in the lives of others from a mental health perspective.

What’s your specialty, and why did you choose this area of health?

My specialty is clinical psychology. I chose mental health because at that time it was least understood and less talked about but had a major impact in all areas of people’s lives. I had a strong desire to understand people’s behaviors along with answers to questions, such as “Why did people act and think the way they did?” I also had a strong desire to help people who were struggling emotionally.