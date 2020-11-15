Tristan Thompson apologizes on air for cheating on Khloe Kardashian (video)

NBA star Tristan Thompson finally offered an apology to the mother of Khloe Kardashian for the pain he caused her daughter and the entire family for cheating on her repeatedly.

Thompson, 29, made the admission to the Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner during the latest episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down, and our relationship,” said the Cleveland Cavaliers center who is best known for being LeBron James’ former teammate. “You viewed me as a son, so that’s … the part that was really sad.”

The Kardashian clan’s “momager” revealed the pain he inflicted on the family but still wishes him well.

Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian just before she gave birth to their child, True, in 2018. Then he kissed Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods at his house party in early 2019 that caused irrevocable damage to his and Kardashian’s relationship.

“Well, because you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us. The bottom line is we just want her to be happy and we want you to be happy and we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy,” Mother Jenner said.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have admitted that they’ve seen positive changes since the pandemic and subsequent mandatory quarantine in California forced Thompson to undergo painstaking introspection. The former couple are now closer than they were before which has made co-parenting their daughter True less cumbersome.

Check out the episode below: