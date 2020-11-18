Beyoncé comes out with ‘Beyrobics’ workout video (watch)

Pop goddess Beyoncé provides further evidence that she is pivoting from laserbeam concentration on music and detouring into other ventures for the foreseeable future.

The 39-year-old Queen Bey has just dropped her “Beyrobics” workout video for adidasxIVYPARK, which is a companion piece for her second part of her Drip 2 collection, called Drip 2.2: Black Pack.

“Welcome to my Park. Everyone grab your weights,” Bey says as she models the outfits from her Ivy Park with Adidas activewear line. “Today we’re gonna do some Beyrobics that keep you thick and smiling. Where’s that smile, honeybun?”

The news on the video comes a day after Beyoncé revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2020, an all-new styles of activewear that include matching sets, sports bras, jackets, hoodies, leggings, bodysuits, dresses, bike shorts, belt bags and sneakers. Prices range from $25 to $200, with sizes running from 2XS to XL (standard), 1X to 4X (plus size) and 3XS to 4XL (gender neutral).

The idea, of course, is a cross-promotional effort to get fans to purchase the gear and then workout to Bey’s music and listen to her saying the following:

“Are y’all Beyhaving? Ride the sky, I see you!” she continues. “Are you doing this at home? Breathe in, breathe out. Work on those Beyceps, baby. Feel those thighs burn. We’re going to work those thighs so hard.”

Check out the video below: