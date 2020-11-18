CJ Wallace chats with The Wine Up! hosts about new BET documentary ‘SMOKE’

CJ Wallace is an actor, artist, social justice advocate and the son of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace and R&B icon Faith Evans. He makes an appearance in the BET original groundbreaking documentary “SMOKE: Marijuana + Black America’, executive produced and narrated by multi-platinum rapper and entrepreneur Nasir “Nas” Jones. The two-hour documentary explores Black America’s complex relationship with marijuana and the current fight to reap the benefits of legalization and will air on BET Wed., November 18 at 10PM ET/PT.

The ladies of The Wine Up! recently spoke with CJ about his role in the documentary and how he’s making a difference with his two companies: Frank White and Think BIG.