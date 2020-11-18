 Skip to content

CJ Wallace is an actor, artist, social justice advocate and the son of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace and R&B icon Faith Evans. He makes an appearance in the BET original groundbreaking documentary “SMOKE: Marijuana + Black America’, executive produced and narrated by multi-platinum rapper and entrepreneur Nasir “Nas” Jones. The two-hour documentary explores Black America’s complex relationship with marijuana and the current fight to reap the benefits of legalization and will air on BET Wed., November 18 at 10PM ET/PT.

The ladies of The Wine Up! recently spoke with CJ about his role in the documentary and how he’s making a difference with his two companies: Frank White and Think BIG. 

CJ Wallace chats with The Wine Up! hosts about new BET documentary ‘SMOKE’

November 18, 2020
Media Maven. Celebrity Interviewer. Entertainment Journalist. Social Influencer. Passionate Writer. Follow my journey on FB @PorshaMonique and IG @iAmPorshaMonique