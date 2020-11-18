Michael B. Jordan responds to being named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Michael B. Jordan admits that being named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” means a lot to him and his family.

In addition to his leading-man looks and unassailable self-confidence, Jordan, 33, has demonstrated his impressive acting range of critically-acclaimed and blockbuster films such as comic book fantasy Black Panther, the gritty boxing movie Creed and the jolting true stories of Just Mercy and Fruitvale Station.

Jordan told People that keeping the magazine on the coffee table is a tradition in his household that began with his grandmother and continues to this day.

“It’s a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of. When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

Jordan said his level of self-awareness and belief in himself radiates from within and contributes to broad his sex appeal.

“You could have all the good intentions in the world, and you’ll still get controversy or some type of negativity thrown your way. Sometimes you’ve just got to trust the universe, you know? You’ve got to just believe in yourself and do what you feel is really right. I think that adds up.”