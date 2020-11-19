Monique justifies calling her husband daddy because ‘he’s raising me’

Mo’Nique recently explained why she chooses to call her husband, Sidney Hicks, “daddy.” When the famed comedian and Tamar Braxton appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show,” they shared their perspectives on love and relationships.

At one point during their discussion, Mo’Nique explained her term of endearment for her husband — a term that has often sparked heated debates. But despite the opposition, Mo’Nique stood by her decision and even went so far as to say her husband is “raising” her.

“We pull up somewhere, right?” she asked. “And he came around to my side of the door and he said, ‘Can you please let me treat you like a lady?’ And I didn’t know what to say to that. I didn’t know how to respond to that. And when people say to me, ‘Why do you call him Daddy?’ And I tell them because he’s raising me.”

To go a bit deeper, Mo’Nique explained that her husband is “giving me everything that my father did not.”

She continued, “And when I tell you sometimes it can be so got-damned embarrassing and it’s just me and him in the room. It ain’t nobody else in the room. And he’s had to say some things Tamar that has taken me to my knees. And then he’ll pick me back up and say, ‘Is anything I’m saying to you not true?’ And I’ll say, ‘Everything you’re saying to me is true. But right now, n—-, my ego, I need you to walk away. Because the crazy b—- inside of me, she’s getting ready to say something. So when I say to Black women, if you have a good one, let your guard down and let it happen. You gon hear some s— that’s gone shock you.”

Mo’Nique and Sidney have often been vocal about their marriage via social media.