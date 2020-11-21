Nicki Minaj to be the focus of ‘raw, unfiltered’ docuseries on HBO Max (video)
Nicki Minaj is to have her own docuseries.
The “Superbass” hitmaker has confirmed she will be releasing a new documentary series on HBO Max, which she promises will give a “raw, unfiltered look” at both her personal life and professional life.
In a video posted on Twitter, she said: “What’s up, y’all? It’s Onika Tanya Maraj. I’m very excited to finally share with you guys that my docuseries is coming to HBO MAX.
“It’s going to give you guys a raw, unfiltered look at my personal life, and my professional journey. I can’t wait to share it with you … I’ll see you soon.”
IT'S A BEAUTIFUL DAY FOR BARBZ 💕 Love you Nicki welcome to HBO Max 😘
— HBO Max (@hbomax) November 20, 2020
Meanwhile, Minaj had previously revealed her career has been like a “Cinderella story.”
She said: “If I had to describe [the past 10 years], I would say ‘blessed.’ Blessed and highly favored because the things that have happened to me have been once in a lifetime. I feel like it’s been a Cinderella story. Getting plucked out of Southside, Jamaica, Queens, by the prince, Lil Wayne, and whisked away on a freaking magic pumpkin. I’m still in the magic pumpkin! I have to say it’s been magical. It’s been tough. It’s been emotional. I’ve had to deal with it all, negative and positive. But I know there are so many girls who would kill to have what I’ve experienced, so I have to take the good with the bad and be grateful. No matter what’s gone on the past ten years, I’m still here. I’m still here!”
