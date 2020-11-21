 Skip to content

Nicki Minaj to be the focus of ‘raw, unfiltered’ docuseries on HBO Max (video)

By rolling | November 21, 2020 |

Nicki Minaj (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Nicki Minaj is to have her own docuseries.

The “Superbass” hitmaker has confirmed she will be releasing a new documentary series on HBO Max, which she promises will give a “raw, unfiltered look” at both her personal life and professional life.

In a video posted on Twitter, she said: “What’s up, y’all? It’s Onika Tanya Maraj. I’m very excited to finally share with you guys that my docuseries is coming to HBO MAX.

“It’s going to give you guys a raw, unfiltered look at my personal life, and my professional journey. I can’t wait to share it with you … I’ll see you soon.”

Meanwhile, Minaj had previously revealed her career has been like a “Cinderella story.”

She said: “If I had to describe [the past 10 years], I would say ‘blessed.’ Blessed and highly favored because the things that have happened to me have been once in a lifetime. I feel like it’s been a Cinderella story. Getting plucked out of Southside, Jamaica, Queens, by the prince, Lil Wayne, and whisked away on a freaking magic pumpkin. I’m still in the magic pumpkin! I have to say it’s been magical. It’s been tough. It’s been emotional. I’ve had to deal with it all, negative and positive. But I know there are so many girls who would kill to have what I’ve experienced, so I have to take the good with the bad and be grateful. No matter what’s gone on the past ten years, I’m still here. I’m still here!”
brands :



Posted in Music and tagged , , , , , ,