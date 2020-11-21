TV personality and former NFL player Nate Burleson shares advice and tailgate tips

Rolling out caught up with one of our favorite TV hosts, Nate Burleson, from “The NFL Today” on CBS and “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network, to ask him a few questions in quick-play fashion.

You played professional football for 11 years. What was it like transitioning into a career in television?

When playing football, I knew I wanted to be in broadcasting after retirement. I set myself up for post-career success by looking ahead. This career transition was made easier, so to speak, because I had a plan and vision for my future. I’m now living it.

What is some advice that you would give to athletes who aspire to make it to the pros?

First, if you want to go pro, it’s all about putting in the work, and preparation is key. The other thing to know is, your mental and physical toughness are as important as your attention to detail. While you can’t really plan for maturity, it’s important to know and appreciate the role maturity – at all levels – plays in your success. Because, once you arrive, you must have the capacity to handle the enormous responsibility and privilege that come with being a professional athlete. Lastly, remember that how you perform today, both on and off the field, will matter tomorrow.

You’re a husband, a father, the co-host of two national TV shows and an entrepreneur. How do you balance it all?

Though there never seem to be enough hours in the day, no matter what I have going on, my family comes first. That has always been my priority and won’t ever change. But when you do what you’re passionate about, having a lot to balance doesn’t feel burdensome. It’s a blessing.

