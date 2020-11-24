Lonzo Ball officially cuts ties with father’s Big Baller Brand, forms startup

As the dust settles with the recent announcement of the youngest Ball brother’s induction into the NBA family, the eldest sibling, Lonzo, has made the decision to distance himself from the brand that was meant to define them.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ point guard, who was traded in 2019 as part of the Anthony Davis overhaul – which ultimately landed N.O. an assortment of young, talent and the Lakers’ its 17th world championship – is set to launch a start up called Born to Ball, Inc. Under its umbrella, “ApolloZo” will include sanitary masks, jewelry, dresses, pants, lingerie, shoes and a plethora of other accessories or fashion apparel.

Ironically, ApolloZo lists practically every clothing item possible other than shoes, leaving open speculation that Ball could potentially sign a deal with another suitor for a traditional shoe deal.

Lavar Ball, the sometimes obnoxious but forever supportive patriarch of Lonzo, Liangelo and LaMelo, has yet to respond to news as of this report.