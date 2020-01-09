Kendrick Perkins walks back his Lonzo Ball ‘bust’ claims

Lavar Ball is laughing his hind parts off somewhere, waiting for the opportunity to grab someone’s mic and tell the world that he was right … again.

Ball’s son, Lonzo, was the subject of critical analysis by one Kendrick Perkins, when the former NBA big man announced on ESPN’s “NBA Jump,” that the once promising No. 2 pick of the Los Angeles Lakers was a certified “bust.”

“This is who he is,” Perkins told moderator Rachel Nichols three weeks ago on Dec. 19. “He’s not a superstar and he’s not a star. He was a number two pick with high expectations from his father and everybody else and to me he’s a bust, because this is not … number two production. This is not what you draft a number two pick for.”

Perkins continued his disdain for the Ball family when he told fellow moderator Zach Lowe that he had his back should Lavar come for him.

“It’s okay,” Perkins told Lowe. “I gotcha back if his daddy run up on you. It’s okay to say what you gotta say.”

Well, Big Perk has since changed his tune and in fact, now says Lonzo is a certified baller. He recently posted on Jan. 6, that he was officially eating his words, pronouncing in no uncertain terms that Lonzo is “special.”

“One thing about me is that I’m not scared to admit when I’m wrong and my apologies to Lonzo Ball because I made it my duty to watch this Jazz at Pelicans game tonight and I’ve been watching him very closely and he is a special talent for damn show and he’s balling!!! 👌🏾 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 7, 2020

For what it’s worth, a number of Perk’s followers agree with his initial analysis and voiced as much on his page. See their reactions after the jump.