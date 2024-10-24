Gucci Mane and the Atlanta Hawks set the tone in the home opener

When Trae Young dominates the ball, good things happen. For the past two seasons, Young has had to split ball-handling duties with Dejounte Murray, and the Hawks suffered because of it. Over the offseason, the Hawks decided to finally part ways with Murray, and it was divine timing. Both guards opened their season last night to completely different results; Young looks comfortable with the ball back in his hands, while Murray broke his wrist during his debut.

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 120-116 last night at State Farm Arena in a tight matchup. Young led the way for the Hawks with 30 points and 12 assists. Young did most of his damage at the free-throw line, going 14-for-16, including two free throws at the end of the game to secure the win. Young wasn’t alone, though; his teammates stepped up, old and new.

Onyeka Okongwu set his career high, hitting 11 of 12 shots from the field for 28 points, surpassing his previous best of 22. Jalen Johnson, who recently signed a $150M contract, had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and the highlight of the night with a buzzer-beating slam dunk. No. 1 overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher scored 7 points in his NBA debut, including his first 3-pointer, drawing cheers from the crowd as he checked in.

Newcomer Dyson Daniels, acquired in the Murray trade with the Pelicans, proved to be an ideal complement to Young. He scored 15 points while maintaining the offensive flow, something Murray struggled with last season. Daniels added five steals, supporting his preseason goal of making the All-Defensive team.

Hawks fans were pleased with what they saw from their team during the home opener, but they might’ve been even more pleased with the halftime show. Gucci Mane was the halftime guest, and he ripped his performance. He performed his hit song with The Migos, “I Get The Bag,” “I Think I Love Her,” and “Superfly,” and had the crowd on their feet the entire halftime show.

Gucci Mane did his thing. Young showed out like usual. And newcomer Daniels looks like the perfect backcourt mate to the franchise’s star. One game into the post-Dejounte era, and it is clear as day who won the trade.

The Hawks (1-0) host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, Oct. 25.