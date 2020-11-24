White man jailed for threatening neighbor with chainsaw because ‘she was Black’

A White man is now in custody for allegedly making “felony terroristic threats” on Saturday, Nov. 21, according to KETV ABC in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Daniel Stueck, 41, reportedly went on a rampage after he suspected a 25-year-old unidentified woman of committing recent thefts in his neighborhood. He allegedly told authorities the woman was guilty simply “because she was Black.”

While wielding a chainsaw, Stueck revved its engine and then told the woman “get off my property” as she attempted to enter her own apartment.

The woman ran away screaming as he approached her. Stueck continued stalking her down the stairs while waving the chainsaw in a cutting-like motion. He then shouted, “Yeah, you better run” and hurled racial slurs at her.

The woman ultimately escaped and was able to call 911.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime. Stueck was apprehended and remained in custody as of Tuesday morning, Nov. 24.