K. Michelle celebrating end of plastic surgery nightmare: ‘I got my butt back’

K. Michelle is celebrating having her original butt back after experiencing serious health problems caused by implants that forced her to undergo multiple surgeries to have them removed.

Michelle, born in Memphis, Tennessee, as Kimberly Michelle Pate, was among the millions of women who underwent plastic surgery to attain an enlargened, round posterior — often called an “apple bottom” — during the craze about a decade ago.

Some women, unfortunately, went to dangerous lengths to achieve that look, including K. Michelle, the 34-year-old singer and reality TV star. It was a decision that nearly took her life.

On Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, she posted the following message for her 7 million Instagram followers:

“Haaaaaaaaaaaa,” Michelle added in the caption to the post. “My silicone removal and reconstruction is complete. I can twerk again with the knock knees😜 update: yalll wanted the doctor @drcarlosgomez1.”

K. Michelle is using her post to dissuade other women from having the dangerous procedures done to their body.

In 2017, Michelle said her implants caused her to experience fatigue, migraines and even back and leg pain. The silicone had spread over her body and damaged tissue.

Michelle tried liposuction to remove the silicone, but the procedure actually made the silicone spread further. Eventually, she was rushed to the emergency room, where she had to undergo two blood transfusions.

Multiple surgeries later, K. Michelle is ecstatic to have her original butt back.

“Ladies I don’t care who’s telling you what DON’T PLAY AROUND WITH YOUR BODY,” Michelle said on IG earlier this year. “Injections are illegal for a reason”