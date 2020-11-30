Summer Walker blasts ‘lame’ unborn baby’s father London On Da Track

Summer Walker went on a tirade about deadbeat Black men on her Instagram live platform over the weekend, singling out former boyfriend London On Da Track for particular condemnation.

Walker, 23, announced on Thanksgiving that she is pregnant with London’s child. And she administered a scorched-earth beatdown in describing London, aka London Tyler Holmes, as a deadbeat father and blasted the other multiple mothers of his children.

“I should really out this bum a– n—- @londonondatrack. I could really f— up life… lol but… I’m not. For now. lol for now ima just take my L,” she penned for her 3.5 million Instagram followers according to HollywoodLife.

Walker, 24, and London, 29, began dating in 2019 after he worked on her album Over It. They have been in a rather volatile, on-again, off-again relationship for the past 18 months. Right now, as she rants about the need to break intergenerational curses, she appears to be single again.

“Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father. My grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis n—- lame. lol and I guess the cycle will just continue. I guess n— still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some s—, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. S— really sad. But at least I can afford to take care of my child,” Walker continues.

“But that’s how it goes when everybody spiritually and mentally undeveloped. idk wtf I was thinking. Well, I guess I’ll just put it all in an album, collect my millions and be on my marry way.”

