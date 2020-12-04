Rolling out announces inaugural Peace & Purpose Virtual Retreat, Dec. 4-6

From Friday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, Creme of Nature, McDonald’s, Acorns, Georgia Power, BlackBookstore.com, rolling out and many others will host the first Peace and Purpose conference. The conference will be a virtual experience for all attendees.

With the world in a constant state of stress-induced panic, uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic, and a hotly contested presidential election, rolling out seeks to stand in the gap with the inaugural Peace and Purpose Virtual Retreat to help individuals center themselves.

Peace and purpose are two essential elements that help individuals navigate through life and make finding their way a bit easier. The Peace and Purpose virtual conference will welcome speakers covering crucial topics, including emotional stability, financial education, generational wealth, exercise, healthy eating habits, prayer and meditation, devotional reading, and more.

The Peace & Purpose Virtual Retreat is set to transform participants’ lives with these amazing headliners: Yandy Smith-Harris, Dr. Jackie Walters, Towanda Braxton, Pretty Vee, Kim Coles, Shannon Thornton, Malinda Williams, Jekalyn Carr, Evvie McKinney, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Dr. Jamal Bryant, Charles Jenkins, Dr. Bobby Jones, and many others. This virtual conference will be sure to speak to all things #Peace&Purpose to your physical, emotional, mental, social, financial and aspirational well-being. It’s designed to help you re-imagine, redesign, recharge & re-invent a lifestyle jumpstart to your most healthy, happy and prosperous year ever in 2021.

“Peace and Purpose addresses the need for transformation each and every year. As we get to know ourselves in this journey of life, it is important that we learn to manage our mind, body and soul. We put together a large collective of subject matter expert‘s in the areas of health, holistic medicine, best business practices, future business opportunities, economic development, mental health imperatives, spiritual journeys and more. Each area offers a unique vision and gives an idea of how reimagining ourselves could happen, in this moment in time, and right before the new year. The season of change is upon us, let us usher it in with Peace and Purpose,” stated Munson Steed, CEO of rolling out.

For more information and to register, please visit http://www.peaceandpurpose.co/

Click continue to learn more about the Peace and Purpose Retreat.