LaToya Tonodeo of “Power Book II: Ghost” is quickly emerging as one of the most notable characters of the hit series.

“Power Book II: Ghost” picks up from the last episode of the original show “Power.” The show centers around Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey) and his rise in the drug game while a student in college.

Tonodeo stars as Diana Tejeda, a member of a family whose history is steeped in drug trafficking and works in partnership with Tariq.

Prior to the mid-season premiere, rolling out spoke with Tonodeo about the Tejeda family and how she will make her mark in not only Tariq’s life but the drug trade.