LaToya Tonodeo of “Power Book II: Ghost” is quickly emerging as one of the most notable characters of the hit series.

“Power Book II: Ghost” picks up from the last episode of the original show “Power.” The show centers around Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey) and his rise in the drug game while a student in college.

Tonodeo stars as Diana Tejeda, a member of a family whose history is steeped in drug trafficking and works in partnership with Tariq.

Prior to the mid-season premiere, rolling out spoke with Tonodeo about the Tejeda family and how she will make her mark in not only Tariq’s life but the drug trade.

December 5, 2020

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.