Watermelon baby? Woman busted for smuggling drugs in fake belly of fruit

A Brazilian woman has been arrested for attempting to smuggle cocaine on her person.

The woman boarded a bus on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, that was set to depart for Rio de Janeiro when authorities got a tip about a narcotics case, according to the official Facebook page of the São Paulo police. The woman subsequently was searched, and police surprisingly discovered she was carrying more than met the eye.

In fact, what appeared to be a baby bump turned out to be a watermelon wrapped around her body and packed with 4.5 pounds of cocaine inside.

The woman confessed that she obtained the drugs in Paraguay and was looking to exchange the goods in Rio de Janeiro for roughly $100, according to the Daily Mail.

The incident is currently making its rounds on social media while the act has been described as “creativity without limits” by the São Paulo police.